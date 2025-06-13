Sri Lanka Army Commander visits Jaipur, holds talks with South Western Command officials

Jaipur, June 13 (IANS) In a significant step towards enhancing military cooperation between India and Sri Lanka, Lieutenant General BKGM Lasantha Rodrigo, Commander of the Sri Lanka Army, is on a two-day official visit to the Sapta Shakti Command headquartered in Jaipur from June 12 to 13.

Upon his arrival, Lt Gen Rodrigo was accorded a warm and ceremonial welcome by Lieutenant General Manjinder Singh, Army Commander of the South Western Command.

The visit underlined the deep-rooted defence ties and mutual respect shared between the two neighbouring nations.

During his stay, Lt Gen Rodrigo held comprehensive discussions with Lt Gen Manjinder Singh and other senior officers of the South Western Command.

The dialogue focused on a wide range of strategic and operational issues, including regional security dynamics, joint training programs, capability enhancement, and the sharing of best practices. These discussions aimed to foster greater interoperability and understanding between the two armies.

A highlight of the visit was a dynamic display of military equipment and a live combat demonstration centered on counter-terrorism operations. The demonstration showcased the Indian Army’s tactical acumen, operational readiness, and technological capabilities in dealing with modern security threats.

In addition to the military engagements, Lt Gen Rodrigo also explored Rajasthan’s rich cultural and martial heritage. He visited key military landmarks and heritage sites, gaining insights into India’s historical military traditions and the valour of its armed forces.

Officials emphasized that the visit reflects the enduring commitment of India and Sri Lanka to deepen their defence cooperation. Rooted in decades of shared history and mutual trust, the partnership aims to promote regional peace, stability, and a collaborative approach to emerging security challenges.

This high-level military engagement is expected to further strengthen the camaraderie between the two armies, enhance capacity-building efforts, and expand avenues for future military exchanges and joint initiatives.

