South Korea: Special counsel demands 15-year prison term for ex-PM Han in martial law case

Seoul: A special counsel team in South Korea on Wednesday demanded a 15-year prison term for former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo on charges of abetting former President Yoon Suk Yeol's imposition of martial law.

Special counsel Cho Eun-suk's team made the request during the final hearing of Han's trial at the Seoul Central District Court, making him the first of dozens of defendants in the martial law case to receive a sentencing recommendation, Yonhap News Agency reported.

"Though the defendant was, in fact, the only person who could have stopped the insurrection situation of this case, he abandoned his duty as a servant of the entire nation and took part in the insurrection crime through a series of acts before and after the declaration of martial law," a member of the special counsel team said.

Han has been indicted on charges of abetting the ringleader of an insurrection, playing a key role in an insurrection and perjury, all in connection with the martial law imposition.

In addition to attending a Cabinet meeting shortly before Yoon declared martial law on December 3, he allegedly revised the proclamation afterwards to enhance its legitimacy, discarded it and lied under oath at the Constitutional Court.

The special counsel team asked the court to consider the immense damage to the nation and the people, and his uncooperative attitude in the investigation process.

"This case was an act of terror on the democracy of the Republic of Korea, and the nation and the people as a whole were the victims," the team member said.

"By strictly punishing the defendant, we must ensure this unfortunate history of the Republic of Korea does not repeat itself," he added.

Han is expected to be the first to receive a verdict in the martial law case as the court previously stated plans to deliver its ruling on January 21 or 28 next year.

--IANS