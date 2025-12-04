India and Netherlands discuss ways to strengthen ties in critical technologies, defence and security

New Delhi: India and Netherlands held the 13th Foreign Office Consultations in New Delhi on Thursday, discussing ways to further strengthen the partnership in sectors such as critical technologies and innovation including semiconductors and AI, science and technology, green hydrogen and shipping, defence and security, as well as priority areas of Water, Agriculture and Health (WAH agenda).

The two sides reiterated their intent to provide strategic dimension to bilateral ties in various sectors. India and Netherlands welcomed the increasing interactions and exchanges at the highest political levels which has provided constant guidance and momentum to the bilateral ties, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

The Foreign Office Consultations, it said, provided an opportunity to review the advancement in bilateral ties and discuss newer areas of cooperation. For the meeting, the Indian delegation was led by Sibi George, Secretary (West) at the MEA while the Netherlands delegation was led by Christiaan Rebergen, Secretary General at the country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"Noting the continued importance of the Netherlands as a key economic partner for India in Europe, they acknowledged the consistent growth in bilateral trade and investment. In this regard, they underscored the importance of concluding the India-EU Free Trade Agreement by end of this year, as directed by the leadership on the Indian and EU sides during the visit of EU College of Commissioners in February this year. Both sides also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest including fight against terrorism. Indian side reiterated its firm policy of zero tolerance against terrorism," the MEA stated.

The officials of India and Netherlands noted the continued importance of people-to-people ties and cultural relations for the bilateral ties. The two sides called Indian community in the Netherlands an important bridge between the two countries, making a substantial contribution to the local economy and fostering deeper cultural links.

The MEA statement added: "FOC is among the important institutional mechanisms between India and the Netherlands to discuss the entire gamut of bilateral cooperation. Highlighting the importance of the mechanism, the two sides agreed to continue holding consultations at regular intervals and to schedule the next round of FOC at a mutually convenient time in the Netherlands."

"India and the Netherlands enjoy a strong bilateral relationship based on shared democratic values and multi-faceted cooperation in diverse areas. The two countries have a Strategic Partnership on Water covering extensive cooperation and knowledge sharing in flood management, clean water technologies, amongst other domains," it added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Netherlands counterpart Dick Schoof recently met on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Johannesburg on November 23. PM Modi noted that the bilateral partnership between the two nations is growing rapidly in sectors like energy, technology, innovation water resources.

"Met Mr. Dick Schoof, Prime Minister of the Government of the Netherlands on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Johannesburg. The bilateral partnership between our nations is growing rapidly in areas like water resources, innovation, technology and energy. We will keep working to deepen trade and investment linkages in the times to come," PM Modi posted on X.

During the meeting, the two leaders discussed the possibilities of expanding mutual investments through the Strategic Partnership.

In a post on X, Schoof wrote, "The Netherlands and India work closely together in the areas of trade, security and innovation. We are the fourth largest investor in India worldwide. That is why it was good to meet briefly with Narendra Modi in South Africa during the G20 summit. We discussed the possibilities of expanding mutual investments through the Strategic Partnership and my participation in the India-AI Impact Summit in New Delhi next year. The Netherlands and India will continue to work closely together in the long term. In a rapidly changing world, it is important that we can continue to count on each other."

--IANS