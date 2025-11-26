Death toll from Vietnam flooding rises to 98

Hanoi: The death toll from heavy rains and flooding in Vietnam's central region has risen to 98, with 10 others still missing, the Vietnam Disaster and Dyke Management Authority said in a report on Wednesday.

More than 2,000 houses were damaged, and 426 others collapsed, according to the report.

The floods submerged over 51,800 hectares of rice and other crops, and killed or swept away more than 920,800 poultry and livestock, reports Xinhua news agency.

The economic losses are estimated at over 14.3 trillion Vietnamese dong (about 570 million US dollars), the authority said.

Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has called for stepping up response measures to severe flooding and natural disasters in the central provinces.

The Vietnamese government has provided emergency aid worth 700 billion Vietnamese dong (about 26.6 million US dollars) to certain hard-hit regions for recovery efforts, Vietnam News Agency reported.

Vietnam's government has approved an emergency relief fund of 450 billion Vietnamese dong (about 17.93 million USD) to support four cities and provinces in central Vietnam in their recovery efforts, including Hue, Da Nang, Quang Tri, and Quang Ngai.

Over 28,400 houses remain inundated, while 946 others have been damaged, according to the report.

Power has been restored for most affected areas, with around 75,000 households still without electricity.

Earlier in August, eight people died, and three others remained missing following flash floods and landslides in Vietnam's northern province of Dien Bien, local media reported.

Around 60 houses had been swept away or damaged by floodwaters, according to the Vietnam Disaster and Dyke Management Authority.

--IANS