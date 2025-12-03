South Korea's Unification Ministry says revised law will likely end anti-North Korea leaflet launches

Seoul, Dec 3 (IANS) A recent revision to the Aviation Safety Act will help end activists' launches of propaganda leaflets across the border into North Korea, in line with the government's efforts to ease military tensions with the North, South Korea's Unification Ministry said on Wednesday.

The ministry's response came a day after the National Assembly, led by the ruling Democratic Party, passed a revision to the Aviation Safety Act that prohibits the flight of any self-floating objects in restricted areas, Yonhap News Agency reported.

The revision effectively makes it illegal for activists to send large helium-filled balloons carrying anti-Pyongyang leaflets across the inter-Korean border into North Korea. Previously, self-floating objects carrying materials weighing less than 2 kilograms were exempt from such restrictions.

"With the revision of the Aviation Safety Act, the distribution of anti-North leaflets that has hindered inter-Korean relations and threatened safety and peace in border regions is likely to be stopped," the ministry said in a release.

President Lee Jae Myung's administration has taken preemptive measures, including suspending anti-Pyongyang leaflet and broadcasting campaigns, to ease military tensions and restore trust with North Korea, the ministry said, adding that the revision will support such efforts.

The main opposition People Power Party vehemently opposed Tuesday's passage of the revision, accusing the ruling party of reinstating a ban on leaflet campaigns toward North Korea in violation of the right to free expression.

On Tuesday, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung proposed restoring communication channels with North Korea, saying it will serve as a starting point for "peaceful coexistence" between Seoul and Pyongyang.

Lee made the remarks during an event to mark the launch of the 22nd Peaceful Unification Advisory Council, stressing that unification is a path that must be taken regardless of whether it takes decades or even a millennium.

"The historic task given to us is to end hostility and confrontation between the two Koreas, and to build a new inter-Korean relationship based on peaceful existence," Lee said, suggesting the Koreas begin by restoring their dialogue channels that have been suspended for seven years.

He stressed the need for “shared growth” that benefits both Seoul and Pyongyang, and called for gradual efforts to start cooperation in areas of global interest, such as climate and environmental issues, disaster, safety, and public health.

"We will continue our efforts to end the state of war on the Korean Peninsula, pursue a nuclear-free Korean Peninsula and establish lasting peace," Lee said, vowing to act as a "pacemaker" to help facilitate dialogue between Washington and Pyongyang.

He added that the administration will take active measures to reduce military tensions along the Military Demarcation Line (MDL) and prevent accidental clashes in border areas.

"South Korea is a military power ranked among the world's top five and a country with strong deterrence based on the South Korea-US alliance," Lee said, noting the country should not remain "trapped in the past" in regard to inter-Korean issues.

He also emphasised that South Korea has no intention of pursuing unification by absorption.

