South Korea's unification ministry says DMZ access bills not in conflict with armistice

Seoul, Jan 29 (IANS) South Korea's unification ministry said on Thursday that pending bills granting the South Korean government control of non-military access to the Demilitarised Zone (DMZ) do not conflict with the armistice as the bills require advance consultation with the United Nations Command (UNC).

The ministry's stance came a day after the UNC voiced strong opposition to the bills, calling them "completely at odds" with the armistice agreement that ended the 1950-53 Korean War.

"The ongoing parliamentary discussion on DMZ-related bills requires advance consultations with the UNC for approval of DMZ access, and therefore does not conflict with the armistice at all," the unification ministry said in a notice to the press, Yonhap News Agency reported.

The ministry said it will continue to cooperate on the DMZ access bills, in respect of the National Assembly's legislative rights.

The ministry has thrown its support behind the bills, proposed by ruling party lawmakers, aiming to give the government the authority to regulate non-military access to the DMZ, as part of efforts to promote the peaceful use of the military buffer zone separating the two Koreas.

The US.-led UNC has, however, objected to the bills, stressing its role as the administrator of the DMZ under the armistice agreement.

Earlier in the morning, Unification Minister Chung Dong-young also echoed his support for the bills, saying they "do not conflict with the armistice."

Asked to address growing concerns that differences between his ministry and the UNC could erode South Korea-U.S. relations, Chung noted, "That will not be the case."

The defence ministry, however, struck a cautious tone, saying it will work closely with the UNC regarding the use of the military buffer zone.

"The defence ministry respects the UNC's authority, based on the armistice agreement, and will closely cooperate with the UNC on the use of the DMZ," ministry spokesperson Chung Binna said in a regular press briefing.

While reaffirming the need for close coordination with the UNC and respect for its mandate, the foreign ministry noted public interest in the peaceful use of the DMZ.

"We respect the National Assembly's legislative authority and take the position that relevant bills need to be discussed in close coordination with the UNC, while respecting the Armistice Agreement and the UNC mandate," ministry spokesperson Park Il said in a briefing.

"At the same time, we believe it is necessary to take into account public interest and aspirations regarding the peaceful use of the DMZ," he said.

--IANS

akl/mr