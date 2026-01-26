South Korea's Unification minister says review under way for special envoy to facilitate US-North Korea talks

Seoul, Jan 26 (IANS) South Korea's Unification Minister Chung Dong-young said on Monday that the government is reviewing sending a special envoy to neighboring countries to help facilitate dialogue between the United States and North Korea.

"(The unification ministry) emphasised the need during its policy briefing to the president, and a review is currently under way," Chung told reporters when asked whether the dispatch of a special envoy was being considered.

During the briefing to President Lee Jae Myung last month, Chung proposed appointing an envoy for "peace on the Korean Peninsula" to mobilize relevant countries' help in reopening US-North Korea talks, as well as inter-Korean dialogue, Yonhap News Agency reported.

Chung remarks came after the Dong-A Ilbo newspaper reported Monday that Chung had been appointed as a Korean Peninsula peace envoy and would travel to China and then the US.

Chung did not confirm the news report. He instead noted that who should serve as the peace envoy was not an urgent issue, although he added that he is willing to take on the role if entrusted.

The government has said the period leading up to US President Donald Trump's planned trip to China in April will be critical to establishing peace on the Korean Peninsula, depending on whether Trump secures talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

Ministry spokesperson Yoon Min-ho also said at a press briefing that the unification ministry is reviewing the appointment of a Korean Peninsula peace envoy with other relevant government agencies, without disclosing other details.

On January 23, South Korean Prime Minister Kim Min-seok said that he proposed the idea of ​​the United States sending a special envoy to North Korea as a way to improve relations between Washington and Pyongyang during his talks with US Vice President JD Vance.

Kim presented the idea during the 50-minute meeting at the White House as Vance requested his advice on diplomacy with the recalcitrant regime, he said, amid speculation that US President Donald Trump could seek a meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un when he visits China in April.

The two sides also discussed South Korea's ongoing probe into Coupang Inc., a US-listed firm, over a massive customer data leak, amid concerns that it could escalate into a trade issue. Vance requested that Seoul ensure the issue would not cause 'misunderstandings' between the two governments, according to Kim.

“First, (I told Vance) that in reality, only President Trump has the will and capability to improve relations (with North Korea),” he said.

"Secondly, I said that sending a special envoy to North Korea ... whoever that may be ... can be an approach to express an intent to enhance relations (with the North)," he added.

--IANS

akl/jk/