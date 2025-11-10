South Korea's Unification minister expresses hope for bigger ASEAN role in securing peace on Korean Peninsula

Seoul, Nov 10 (IANS) South Korea's Unification Minister Chung Dong-young met with Thai Ambassador Tanee Sangrat on Monday and expressed hope that the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) will play a bigger role in promoting peace on the Korean Peninsula.

"I expect ASEAN to play a greater role in promoting peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula, with the ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) at its centre," Chung told the Thai envoy during their meeting at his office in central Seoul.

For the 2024-27 period, Thailand is serving as the country coordinator between ASEAN and South Korea. It also hosts the largest North Korean Embassy among ASEAN members.

Chung said the security situation on the peninsula and in Northeast Asia directly and indirectly affects ASEAN, while also noting the strengthening ties between Thailand and North Korea, Yonhap news agency reported.

The minister also recalled the attendance of Southeast Asian leaders at North Korea's military parade last month, noting that ASEAN accounts for a significant portion of North Korea's engagement in international affairs.

Sangrat expressed hope that South Korea will "make good use of the ARF," which includes North Korea among its members.

"We reaffirm Thailand's commitment and support to the Republic of Korea in our common mission to promote peace and security on the Korean Peninsula," the ambassador also said.

On November 1, Defence chiefs of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and its dialogue partners gathered to discuss joint efforts to promote peace during an annual forum in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday, amid concerns about China's growing assertiveness, North Korea's military threats and other challenges.

The ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting-Plus (ADMM-Plus) brought together defence leaders of the 11-member association and its eight dialogue partners -- South Korea, the United States, Australia, China, India, Japan, New Zealand and Russia -- providing a platform for dialogue on various issues, including cybersecurity and maritime security.

Participants included South Korean Defence Minister Ahn Gyu-back, US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth and Japanese Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi. The meeting under the theme of "ASEAN Unity for Security and Prosperity" was chaired by Malaysian Defence Minister Mohamed Khaled Nordin as they marked the 15th anniversary of the ADMM-Plus.

