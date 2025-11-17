South Korea's PM orders review of Seoul city's new project on park amid tensions with mayor

Seoul, Nov 17 (IANS) South Korea's Prime Minister Kim Min-seok said Monday the government will examine the ctiy of Seoul's plan to create a new park at Gwanghwamun Square honouring veterans from the 22 countries that took part in the Korean War.

The move marks the latest in a string of clashes between Kim and Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon over major city projects, including building a high-rise redevelopment project near Seoul's Jongmyo Shrine, a UNESCO World Heritage site, and safety concerns over a recent river bus accident on the Han River.

"I believe it would be better to approach this issue from a long-term national perspective, fully reflect public opinion and carry out the project in a reasonable manner," Kim said as he visited the construction site of the park, called the "Garden of Gratitude," Yonhap News Agency reported.

Kim instructed the interior ministry to check for any legal and procedural irregularities in the project, his office said.

In February, the city unveiled its plan to install symbolic sculptures expressing the South Korean people's gratitude toward the 22 countries that supported the South during the 1950-53 Korean War.

Kim questioned whether the public would accept the idea of installing sculptures resembling a rifle salute position at a location that holds the statues of King Sejong and Admiral Yi Sun-sin, both revered historic figures in Korean history.

"Why do we need to rush the project?" he said, suggesting the commemorative park could be built in a different location.

On Saturday, Kim voiced concerns after one of the boats that run on the water bus service along the Han River came to a stop near a dock in southeastern Seoul while passing through shallow waters. The water bus service is one of Oh's flagship projects, but has faced criticism over its safety, especially from the ruling bloc.

Last week, Kim also visited Jongmyo Shrine to assess the potential impact of Seoul's redevelopment plan, warning that high-rise buildings could harm South Korea's cultural heritage and future.

In a Facebook post, Oh expressed regret over Kim's remarks and proposed a public debate on the issue, saying the central government was "unilaterally" criticising the city.

Jongmyo is a sacred heritage site where the ancestral tablets of the royal family of the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910) are enshrined and carries symbolic significance as one of Korea's first UNESCO World Heritage sites, designated in 1995.

