South Korea's Marine Corps wrap up multinational drills in Australia

Seoul, July 28 (IANS) South Korea's Marine Corps joined a major biennial multinational military exercise in Australia this month aimed at bolstering joint operational capabilities with forces from 18 other nations, the country's officials said Monday.

The Talisman Sabre exercise took place in the northeastern region of Australia from July 3-27. South Korea's Marine Corps mobilised some 350 personnel and a dozen pieces of equipment, including KAAV amphibious assault vehicles, K9 self-propelled howitzers and the Chunmoo multiple rocket launcher system.

It marked the second time South Korea's Marine Corps has participated in the exercise since 2023, Marine officials added.

Jointly hosted by the United States and Australia, the exercise consisted of two stages, each involving live-fire drills and a forcible entry operation, Yonhap news agency reported.

South Korea's main battle tank, K1, participated in this year's exercise for the first time, showcasing its tactical maneuvers and precision striking capabilities, the officials said.

During the training, the KAAV amphibious assault vehicles and Australia's landing craft mechanised (LCM) took part in maritime assault training, while Korean and Australian troops conducted a joint forcible entry operation aimed at retaking a location seized by a simulated enemy.

The Marine Corps and the Navy are scheduled to depart Australia on Tuesday and return to a port in Jinhae, 311 kilometers southeast of Seoul, on Aug. 13.

On July 16, US Forces Korea (USFK) Commander Gen. Xavier Brunson highlighted the strength of the South Korea-US alliance as he attended an exercise conducted by the South's Marines as part of multinational drills under way in Australia.

Brunson observed the live-fire drills by the Marine Corps, held as part of the Talisman Sabre exercise, as he made a three-day visit to Australia this week to discuss defence cooperation and review interoperability outcomes for South Korean and US troops in relation to the multinational drills.

