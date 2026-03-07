South Korea's Gender Minister issues apology to former sex work victims near US bases

Seoul, March 7 (IANS) South Korea's Gender Equality Minister Won Min-kyong issued on Saturday an apology to former sex workers whose rights were violated in now-defunct brothels built around American military bases, marking the government's first official apology.

"As the gender minister dealing with gender equality and women's rights, I offer my sincere apologies to the victims for the state's actions that violated their human rights at the Gijichon," Won said in a message marking International Women's Day, which falls on Sunday.

"We will make every effort necessary to ensure that the history of human rights violations suffered by the victims is not forgotten and that they live the rest of their lives with dignity and fully restore their damaged honour," she added.

The apology came more than 3 1/2 years after the Supreme Court in 2022 ordered the state to pay between 3 million and 7 million won (US$2,086-$4,866) in compensation each to a total of 95 former sex workers from such brothels at villages around US military bases, known as "base villages" or "Gijichon" in Korean, reports Yonhap news agency.

The victims filed the suit in 2014, claiming the government had abetted such practices by systemically designating such areas, allowing establishments to operate and thus virtually allowing prostitution.

Last month, the National Assembly passed a bill that would punish spreading misinformation concerning victims of sexual slavery by Japan during World War II with up to five years in prison, the gender ministry said.

The amendment to a law protecting the victims of wartime sexual slavery was approved during a plenary session, according to the ministry.

Under the bill, those who spread misinformation across various media and platforms, such as newspapers, broadcasts, exhibits and rallies, will face up to five years in prison or a fine of up to 50 million won (US$34,100).

However, such acts for artistic, academic, research and news-reporting purposes will be exempted as legitimate exercises of freedom of expression.

The revised bill also includes an article requiring authorities to conduct checkups on statues and symbols commemorating the victims.

"The amendment will serve as an opportunity to clearly set social standards to correct historical distortion and denial, as well as insults against the victims," Gender Minister Won Min-kyong said

The revised law will take effect three months after promulgation.

