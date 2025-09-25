South Korea's ex-Prez Yoon absent from insurrection trial for 11th straight session

Seoul, Sep 25 (IANS) South Korea's former President Yoon Suk Yeol was absent from his insurrection trial for the 11th consecutive session on Thursday, but he is expected to appear for another court hearing later this week.

Yoon has been standing trial at the Seoul Central District Court on charges of leading an insurrection and abusing his power through his short-lived declaration of martial law in December.

He has refused to appear at the trial since he was placed in custody for the second time on July 10 on charges related to the martial law bid, reports Yonhap news agency.

The bench said the session would proceed without his presence as the Seoul Detention Center, where he is held, sent a notice again that it would not be possible to bring him in by force.

Under the Criminal Procedure Code, a trial can proceed in the absence of the defendant in the event they refuse to attend without legitimate grounds, and it is deemed impossible or significantly difficult for a prison officer to bring them in by force.

Meanwhile, Yoon will appear for his first court hearing on separate charges of violating the rights of Cabinet members and creating a revised proclamation after the martial law declaration on Friday.

Yoon's side explained that criminal defendants are required to appear for the opening session of their trial under the law.

The Seoul Central District Court will also hold a hearing for Yoon's request for bail immediately after the hearing on the new charges. Yoon filed for bail last week, citing his right to defend himself and issues with his health.

Former first lady Kim Keon Hee appeared before a special counsel team Thursday to be questioned about allegations she received an expensive painting in return for her help with a former prosecutor's parliamentary campaign.

Kim, who has been held in custody since Aug. 12, arrived at special counsel Min Joong-ki's office in a prison van, the first time she has appeared for questioning since the team indicted her on separate charges of bribery and corruption on Aug. 29.

The special counsel team has been widening its investigation into the former first lady, the wife of ousted President Yoon Suk Yeol, following the indictment.

On Thursday, she is expected to be questioned about allegations of receiving a 140 million-won (US$101,000) painting by renowned artist Lee Ufan from former prosecutor Kim Sang-min, in return for supporting his bid to win the then ruling People Power Party's nomination for a parliamentary seat representing Changwon's Uichang district in the April 2024 general elections.

