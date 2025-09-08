South Korea's ex-President Yoon to file constitutional petition over special probe bill into insurrection charge

Seoul, Sep 8 (IANS) South Korea's former President Yoon Suk Yeol, on Monday, filed a constitutional petition over a special probe bill into his insurrection charges, claiming the bill is unconstitutional as he was absent from his insurrection trial for the eighth consecutive session, prompting the court to proceed without him.

Separately, Yoon's lawyers demanded a court file for a constitutional review of the legality of the special probe bill, Yonhap news agency reported.

Yoon has declined to appear at the trial at the Seoul Central District Court since his second arrest on July 10 on charges related to his failed attempt to impose martial law, citing health issues.

The bench said on Monday that it would continue with the proceedings in his absence, noting that the Seoul Detention Centre where Yoon is held reported it was impossible to bring him in by force.

Yoon has been standing trial on charges of leading an insurrection and abusing his power through his failed martial law bid in December.

Insurrection carries a maximum sentence of life in prison or death.

Meanwhile, the bench said it plans to conclude the trial's proceedings by December, noting that it is expected to be merged with the insurrection trials of former Defence Minister Kim Yong-hyun and Police Chief Cho Ji-ho, who were both involved in Yoon's martial law imposition.

"The three cases are currently taking place separately, but they share key issues and evidence," Judge Jee Kui-youn said, adding that they are expected to be merged, with proceedings to end as a single case.

The remarks come as some critics have taken issue with the speed of Yoon's trial due to the number of witnesses selected.

During Monday's hearing, the court was set to hear witness testimony from an official at the Defence Counterintelligence Command, which was involved in martial law operations.

Under the Criminal Procedure Code, a trial can proceed in the absence of the defendant in the event he refuses to attend without legitimate grounds and it is deemed impossible or significantly difficult for a prison officer to bring him in by force.

