South Korea's defence ministry to push for reinstating no-fly zone near border with North Korea without affecting military readiness

Seoul, Feb 19 (IANS) South Korea's defence ministry said on Thursday that it will push for reinstating a no-fly zone under the suspended 2018 inter-Korean military pact in a way that does not affect a military readiness posture.

The ministry also said it is in consultations with the United States over Seoul's push to partially restore the military pact, a day after Unification Minister Chung Dong-young disclosed the government's plan, Yonhap News Agency reported.

Chung said Wednesday the government will 'preemptively' seek to reinstate the inter-Korean military pact signed in September 2018 under former liberal President Moon Jae-in as part of efforts to prevent unintended military clashes along the tensely fortified border.

"The defence ministry is in discussions with relevant ministries and the US to review partially restoring the (military) pact, including designating a no-fly zone," ministry spokesperson Chung Binna said during a regular briefing.

"Our military plans to come up with supplementary measures to ensure the military's readiness posture is not affected," she said when asked about concerns over weakened surveillance against the North if the no-fly zone is reinstated on the South's side only.

In an effort to mend ties with North Korea, President Lee Jae Myung's administration has been seeking to restore the pact, which was fully halted in June 2024 during the previous Yoon Suk Yeol administration.

The conservative government of former President Yoon suspended the pact, citing North Korea's trash-carrying balloon campaigns and the successful launch of its military spy satellite in violation of UN Security Council resolutions.

Chung's remarks came after he expressed regret earlier this month over drones sent into North Korea by South Korean civilians, which the North denounced as a violation of its sovereignty.

North Korea has repeatedly demanded South Korea come up with steps to prevent a recurrence of drone incursions, accusing Seoul of sending drones equipped with surveillance equipment in September and on January 4, prompting the South Korean government to launch an official investigation.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Kim Yo-jong, the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, said she 'highly appreciates' South Korea's pledge to prevent a recurrence of drone incursions into the North while vowing to step up the country's vigilance along the border with the South.

