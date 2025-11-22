South Korean Prez Lee to attend G20 summit in Johannesburg today

Johannesburg: South Korean President Lee Jae Myung will attend the Group of 20 (G20) summit on Saturday, where he is expected to discuss pending global issues, including inclusive growth and climate change.

He arrived in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Friday (local time).

Lee is scheduled to attend the G20 summit on Saturday and Sunday, which will bring together leaders of the world's largest economies to tackle pressing global issues, such as sustainable economic growth, under the main theme of "Solidarity, Equality, Sustainability."

During the gathering, Lee will present South Korea's economic and climate policies and pledge to play a more active international role, National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac said.

With this year's summit being held in Africa for the first time, Lee will underscore Seoul's commitment to expanding cooperation with the continent, demonstrating solidarity and contributing to its development, Wi added.

On the sidelines of the summit, Lee will hold a series of bilateral and multilateral meetings.

He plans to meet with leaders from MIKTA -- a group of five middle-power countries composed of South Korea, Mexico, Indonesia, Turkey and Australia -- to discuss ways to strengthen multilateral cooperation on global issues.

Lee is also scheduled to hold separate talks with the leaders of France and Germany to discuss bilateral ties, Wi told reporters.

"President Lee will strengthen Korea's status as a responsible global member and lead efforts to create an environment necessary to restore the multilateral trade system," Wi said Thursday.

After the three-day visit to South Africa, Lee will fly to Turkey on Monday, the final stop of his Middle East and Africa tour that included a visit to the United Arab Emirates and Egypt.

--IANS