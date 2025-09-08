South Korean Prez Lee holds meeting with leaders of ruling, opposition parties

Seoul, Sep 8 (IANS) South Korean President Lee Jae Myung on Monday met with the leaders of the ruling Democratic Party (DP) and the main opposition People Power Party (PPP), as he seeks to create politics of solidarity and mutual benefit.

Lee held the luncheon meeting with DP leader Jung Chung-rae and PPP leader Jang Dong-hyuk at the presidential office, both of whom were elected party chiefs last month.

"The greatest responsibility of a president is to unite the people," Lee said. "I will make every effort to listen not only to the opposition leader but also to voices from the opposition political camp and, through them, the voices of the people."

In the meeting held ahead of the National Assembly's opening of a regular session, Lee suggested that the parties seek common ground within acceptable limits and jointly implement pledges they share, Yonhap news agency reported.

"I see my role as removing misunderstandings through communication and overcoming as many differences as we can," he said.

DP leader Jung reiterated his call for "zero tolerance" toward those responsible for ousted President Yoon Suk Yeol's failed attempt to impose martial law in December, stressing the need for strict punishment and stronger institutional safeguards to prevent a recurrence.

"We must thoroughly root out the ringleaders of the insurrection and those who carried out key tasks under them, ensuring they are punished and remembered as a lesson in history," Jung said.

He also called on both ruling and opposition parties to pursue reforms of the prosecution, media and judiciary.

In contrast, PPP leader Jang urged Lee to exercise his veto power to block DP-led bills seeking to extend the special counsel investigation into allegations related to the martial law and to establish a special court for trials related to Yoon's insurrection charges.

"Right now, people want the president, not the special prosecution," Jang said. "If you intend to revive livelihoods and restore politics, I suggest you boldly use your veto against the bills on extending the probe or creating a special court."

Jang also asked Lee to establish a communication channel among the government and ruling and opposition parties to ensure closer consultations on pending issues.

Following the three-way meeting, Lee held a separate one-on-one session with Jang, accepting the PPP leader's request.

