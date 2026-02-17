South Korean President vows to serve people better, promote national unity

Seoul, Feb 17 (IANS) South Korean President Lee Jae Myung said Tuesday he will continue efforts to better serve people and promote national unity as he marked the Lunar New Year in his second year in office.

Read More

"This morning, as the Lunar New Year of the Red Horse dawns, I renew my commitment as a 'president for all,' who embraces and serves every citizen," Lee, dressed in traditional hanbok, said in a video message that also featured first lady Kim Hea Kyung, Yonhap News Agency reported.

Lee, who took office in June last year following months of political turmoil triggered by former President Yoon Suk Yeol's failed martial law bid in December 2024 and subsequent impeachment, expressed gratitude to the people for overcoming the crisis together last year.

"Thanks to the people's concerted efforts over the past year, we are seeing a return to normalcy in every corner of society more quickly than expected," he said. "I extend my deepest gratitude to all of our sovereign citizens for safeguarding this nation, whether on the streets, at home or at work."

Lee reaffirmed his commitment to building the country people desire despite differing perspectives and opinions, saying people share the hope of creating a better environment for their children.

"We encouraged one another and overcame challenges over the past year," he said. "I hope that, this year, our society will advance together on a foundation of compassionate solidarity and trust."

Meanwhile, traffic was heavy on highways nationwide on Tuesday afternoon as streams of vehicles headed back home on the fourth day of the Lunar New Year holiday.

The nation marks the major holiday, known as Seol, on Tuesday, with the holiday period beginning over the weekend and running through Wednesday.

As of 5 pm, travel times were estimated at seven hours to Seoul from the southeastern city of Busan, six hours from the southeastern city of Daegu and four hours from the eastern city of Gangneung, according to the Korea Expressway Corp. (KEC).

The KEC forecast that congestion in the outbound direction -- from the capital region to provincial areas -- would ease around 8 to 9 pm, while return traffic toward Seoul is expected to clear around 3 to 4 am the following morning.

Nationwide traffic volume for the day was projected at around 6.15 million vehicles, larger than the previous day's 5.05 million, which include 440,000 cars leaving the greater Seoul area and 470,000 heading toward Seoul from other regions.

--IANS

akl/as