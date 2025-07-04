South Korean President Lee briefed on North Korean who crossed heavily fortified land border

Seoul, July 4 (IANS) South Korean President Lee Jae Myung has been briefed on a North Korean person who crossed the heavily fortified land border into South Korea, the presidential office said Friday.

Presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung told reporters that relevant authorities were questioning the North Korean person, shortly after the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said it secured the North Korean who crossed the Military Demarcation Line (MDL) inside the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) that separates the two Koreas.

The JCS said it has not detected unusual military movements by North Korea, Yonhap news agency reported.

A North Korean civilian crossed the heavily fortified inter-Korean land border this week, South Korea's military said Friday, in an apparent move to defect to the South.

South Korean troops secured the man late Thursday night after identifying him in early morning hours around a shallow stream running along the MDL in the midwestern part of DMZ, a JCS official briefed reporters.

The man, who identified himself as a civilian, was unarmed and followed instructions from deployed South Korean troops, which guided him to the South's side, the official said on condition of anonymity.

During the around 20-hour operation, the North Korean man mostly remained motionless during the day to apparently avoid being detected and began moving at night before South Korean troops came into contact with him.

The individual has since been transferred to relevant authorities for an investigation.

The military has not detected any unusual signs of North Korean troop activity, the official said, adding the US-led UN Command monitoring activities within the DMZ has been notified of the incident.

The two Koreas are separated by the DMZ -- a 4-kilometer-wide buffer zone, which is heavily fortified on both sides.

North Korean defectors usually come to South Korea by crossing the northern border into China, but very few made the journey through the closely-watched inter-Korean border.

Last August, a North Korean soldier defected to South Korea by crossing the MDL in the eastern county of Goseong.

--IANS

int/bpd/rs