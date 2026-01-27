South Korean politicians, govt officials pay respects to former PM

Seoul, Jan 27 (IANS) Politicians and government officials on Tuesday mourned the death of former South Korean Prime Minister Lee Hae-chan following his body's return from Vietnam, where he died earlier this week.

A memorial altar bearing Lee's portrait was set up at a funeral home at Seoul National University Hospital in central Seoul.

Condolence wreaths were sent by President Lee Jae Myung, Prime Minister Kim Min-seok, National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik, former President Moon Jae-in and opposition leader Jang Dong-hyeok, Yonhap News Agency reported.

The casket containing Lee's body arrived at a funeral home at the hospital earlier in the day, hours after its repatriation aboard a Korean Air flight at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul.

Lee, who was serving as executive vice chairperson of the Peaceful Unification Advisory Council (PUAC), died at a hospital in Ho Chi Minh City on Sunday after suffering cardiac arrest.

The funeral service will be held for five days through Saturday with government honors but not as a state funeral, reflecting his family's wishes and his contributions to society.

Prime Minister Kim, who heads Lee's funeral committee, Woo and other senior government officials, as well as politicians close to Lee, were present at the funeral home to receive the casket.

"Lee was a living witness to South Korea's democracy and made great contributions to building successive democratic governments," Woo said, calling him "a great teacher of our time."

Former President Moon and his wife visited the funeral hall later Tuesday, remaining for about 50 minutes to offer condolences to Lee's family and comfort mourners.

A former seven-term lawmaker, Lee served as Prime Minister during the Roh Moo-hyun administration from 2004 to 2006. He was appointed as executive vice chairperson of the PUAC in October last year.

He took part in the pro-democracy movement during South Korea's military regimes, entering politics through student activism and opposition activities.

Lee was known for his close ties with three former liberal Presidents -- Kim Dae-jung, Roh Moo-hyun, Moon Jae-in -- and President Lee Jae Myung -- earning him the nickname "kingmaker" for his role as a political ally and advisor.

A brief memorial service took place at the airport before the casket's arrival at the funeral home, with honour guards transporting it to a hearse.

