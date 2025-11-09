South Korean PM vows balanced approach in setting 2035 emission reduction goal

Seoul, Nov 9 (IANS) South Korean Prime Minister Kim Min-seok on Sunday vowed that the government will reflect demands from civil and industrial sectors as much as possible when setting the nation's greenhouse gas emission reduction goal for 2035.

"Based on respect for the Constitutional Court's ruling, the government will seek wisdom that reflects the international community, local civic groups and industrial sectors," Kim said during a high-level policy consultation meeting between the ruling party and the government, Yonhap News Agency reported.

Last week, the government unveiled two proposals for the nationally determined contribution (NDC) by 2035, one of which will be submitted to the United Nations.

Under the first option, South Korea would cut greenhouse gas emissions by between 50 and 60 per cent by the target year, while the second option calls for a reduction of between 53 and 60 per cent.

Following the announcement, industry and environmental groups voiced concerns over the proposed targets, arguing they are either too high or too low.

In a ruling in August last year, the Constitutional Court stressed that greenhouse gas reduction targets must comply with scientific and international standards while avoiding excessive burdens on future generations.

The government plans to finalise the proposal this week after further discussions through the ruling party-government consultation meeting, deliberation by a presidential committee and approval by the Cabinet.

In 2018, South Korea's greenhouse gas emissions reached 742.3 million tons. To decrease emissions by 50 per cent from the 2018 level, the country would have to only emit 371.2 million tons in 2035.

Last year, Korea's greenhouse gas emissions were estimated at 691.6 million tons, far above the minimum target for 2035.

The government will set the final NDC goal at a Cabinet meeting next week and submit its new target to the UN the following week.

NDC refers to a climate action plan that countries are required to update every five years under the Paris Agreement to outline their efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

