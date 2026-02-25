South Korean govt to ease visa rules, expand regional airport entry for inbound tourism

Seoul, Feb 25 (IANS) The South Korean government unveiled Wednesday a series of measures aimed at promoting inbound tourism across South Korea, including easing of visa rules and expanding entry points at regional airports.

The measures were announced during an expanded national tourism strategy meeting held at the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae and chaired by South Korean President Lee Jae Myung, with the attendance of officials from relevant ministries, Yonhap News Agency reported.

Under the proposed measures, the government plans to make visa and entry procedures for foreign tourists more flexible. Indonesia will be included in a pilot visa waiver program for group tourists of three or more people.

The government will also seek to introduce five-year multiple-entry visas for travellers from China and Southeast Asian countries who have prior records of visiting South Korea, and 10-year multiple-entry visas for those from major cities in China and Vietnam.

An automated immigration clearance system will be expanded from the current 18 countries, including Japan, Singapore and Australia, to European Union member states.

Authorities plan to expand international direct flights to regional airports, with exclusive international air traffic rights to be designated for local airports to disperse inbound travel demand beyond Seoul and nearby regions.

To attract new international routes, the government will also offer incentives, such as reductions in airport facility usage fees and subsidies. Tourism marketing will also shift toward various regions through the development of tailored travel packages and region-specific promotions.

With international cruise ship visitors projected to reach some 1.7 million this year, the government also plans to expand immigration and security screening facilities at domestic ports and introduce expedited clearance for cruise ships.

Meanwhile, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung on Wednesday called on the government to step up coordinated efforts to improve regional tourism infrastructure and services for foreign visitors to foster the sector as a strategic industry.

Lee made the remarks at an expanded national tourism strategy meeting with relevant agencies, where officials discussed ways to boost the industry under a goal of attracting 30 million foreign visitors by 2030. About 18.9 million travellers visited South Korea last year, a record high.

To reach the 2030 target, Lee stressed that service quality must be significantly upgraded and that regional infrastructure and tourism content need to be strengthened.

"If we remain satisfied with the reality that Seoul draws 80 percent of foreign travellers, the tourism industry's expansion will inevitably face limits," he said. "The gains from the growth of the tourism industry should be shared by commercial districts and small business owners across the country."

Emphasising the global appeal of Korean culture, Lee said the country should better connect its cultural boom to the tourism sector and broader economy.

To support this shift, Lee urged the government to improve regional transportation infrastructure and the immigration process, and develop fresh tourism content that makes better use of unique regional assets to encourage visitors to travel beyond the capital.

He also stressed the need to tackle long-standing complaints from foreign visitors to improve the quality of services.

"We should root out unreasonably high pricing, poor service and excessive customer solicitation," he said.

