South Korea, US tout 'model,' 'forward-looking' alliance at Korean national day event

Seoul, Nov 15 (IANS) South Korean and US officials struck an upbeat note on the trajectory of the two countries' evolving relationship, calling it a "model" and "forward-looking" alliance, as they celebrated the Korean National Day and Armed Forces Day in Washington.

Their display of confidence over the decades-old alliance came a day after Seoul and Washington issued a joint fact sheet encompassing wide-ranging agreements on security, trade and other fronts, easing uncertainties over the bilateral relations and ending a flurry of speculation surrounding the delay in its release, reports Yonhap news agency.

The celebration was attended by South Korean Ambassador to the United States Kang Kyung-wha, US Under Secretary of Defence for Policy Elbridge Colby, Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Michael DeSombre, Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Christopher Mahoney and other prominent figures.

The event's venue, the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium, drew attention as it is where the North Atlantic Treaty was signed in 1949 by representatives of 12 founding member countries to create the transatlantic alliance during the Cold War.

"So, it's very fitting that we are here today celebrating the ROK-U.S. alliance, or the model alliance as it has become to be known. For more than seven decades, it has underpinned peace and prosperity on the Korean Peninsula and across the world," she said. ROK is short for South Korea's official name, the Republic of Korea.

"Now under new administrations in both Seoul and Washington, the alliance approaches a new era as a future-oriented, comprehensive strategic alliance that spans across security, economics and advanced technology, she added.

Kang took stock of progress in the two countries' relations on multiple fronts, including the recent finalisation of a trade deal between the two countries.

"After intensive negotiations following the August summit, our trade and industry authorities reached a long-awaited breakthrough on tariffs -- an achievement that strengthens the foundation of our economic and technical partnership," she said.

Touching on the worldwide popularity of Korean music, food and other cultural segments, the ambassador underscored the importance of cultural bonds bringing the two nations' people closer together.

"Indeed, culture is a very powerful language. It connects us on a more personal basis and strengthens the very fabric of our partnership," she said.

Colby lauded South Korea for its recent commitment to raising its defence spending to 3.5 per cent of gross domestic product, highlighting the Trump administration's desire to work with "partnerships" rather than "dependencies."

"I would fully underscore what Ambassador Kang said ... that South Korea is indeed a model ally, and today, it's especially fitting to say so as President Lee and the Republic of Korea have put their effort, their money, their seriousness and their commitment where their mouth is," Colby said.

"South Korea is now the first treaty ally of the U.S. outside of NATO to commit to the 3.5 per cent standard that President Trump has set at the Hague summit," he added.

DeSombre pointed out that the relationship that President Lee Jae Myung and US President Donald Trump developed, and the results of their engagements, have strengthened the two countries' alliance.

"President Trump and President Lee have elevated our relationship to unprecedented heights and given us a direction to accelerate the positive momentum."

Regarding the joint fact sheet, he portrayed it as a "testament to the depth and breadth" of the two countries' relationship.

"We have set an ambitious course ahead, and we have a lot of work to do," he said.

"I am very much looking forward to working with my Korean allies and friends to meet the most consequential challenges facing us today. I firmly believe there is nothing we can't accomplish with our people's collective ingenuity, drive and resilience."

The diplomat expressed his anticipation that under the leadership of the two presidents, the alliance will become "closer and stronger than ever before."

"As we look back on the historic successes of this relationship, we look forward to the next seven decades of standing together with our Korean friends," he said.

Gen. Mahoney underlined that the bilateral alliance goes beyond just the security realm.

"The ROK-US alliance is more than a military partnership. It's proof of what the two countries can do when unified by, no kidding, shared values and a common purpose," he said. "May this alliance, our alliance, remain ironclad for generations to come."

Other participants included Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for East Asia John Noh, Rep. Ryan Zinke (R-MT) and Rep. James Walkinshaw (D-VA).

