South Korea: Unification ministry discusses measures to prevent anti-Pyongyang leaflet campaigns

Seoul, June 16 (IANS) The South Korean unification ministry discussed measures with related government agencies on Monday to prevent activists from sending anti-Pyongyang leaflets across the border and to punish violators of related laws in line with President Lee Jae-myung's instruction.

Lee ordered measures on Saturday to prevent the "illegal" launches of leaflets critical of North Korea and impose punishments for violators as he seeks to mend frayed ties with North Korea.

The meeting was presided over by the chief in charge of human rights affairs at the unification ministry and attended by officials from related government agencies, including the Prime Minister's Office, the intelligence agency and the interior ministry.

Earlier this month, the unification ministry voiced "regret" over the latest leaflet launch by a group of families of those abducted by North Korea and "strongly" called on them to suspend the campaign.

It marked the first time the ministry has called for a halt to leaflet campaigns since the Constitutional Court ruled in September 2023 that the so-called law banning leaflet campaigns is unconstitutional, citing freedom of expression.

Participants in the Monday meeting were expected to review measures to curb leaflet campaigns and punish suspected violators under related laws and may discuss ways to counter criticism that the government seeks to excessively restrict freedom of expression.

Last year, the land ministry judged the launch of leaflet-carrying balloons that weigh more than 2 kilograms could be in violation of the Aviation Safety Act that regulates drone flights.

The Act on Disaster and Safety Management prohibits unauthorised access to areas designated as risk-prone. Last year, the local government of Gyeonggi Province designated the cities of Paju and Gimpo and Yeoncheon County -- areas near the border with the North -- as such zones and stepped up police patrols.

North Korea has bristled at North Korean defectors in the South and conservative activists' leaflet campaigns, on concerns that an influx of outside information could threaten the Kim Jong-un regime. Critics of leaflet launches here said such campaigns could raise inter-Korean tensions and risk the safety of residents in border areas.

Despite President Lee's stern warning, the group of families of abductees held in North Korea said it will continue to send leaflets toward the North unless the government shows sincerity in resolving the abductee issue.

"We will halt a leaflet launch if Lee meets and consoles two mothers of the victims of the North's abduction and raises the issue of confirming abductees' fates when inter-Korean talks are resumed," the group said.

Lee has promised to halt anti-North leaflet launches and the military's propaganda loudspeaker broadcasts along the border as part of his election pledges to ease tensions on the Korean Peninsula and improve ties with Pyongyang, Yonhap news agency reported.

South Korea's military suspended its yearlong loudspeaker broadcasts toward North Korea on Wednesday, and North Korea paused its broadcasts of loud noises targeting South Korea the next day.

