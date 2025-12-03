South Korea: Three dead, one severely injured in knife attack at Changwon motel

Seoul, Dec 3 (IANS) A man in his 20s fatally stabbed two teenagers and seriously injured another at a motel in Changwon, South Gyeongsang Province, on Monday before falling to his death from the building, police said.

According to officials, the incident occurred around 5:05 p.m. when a teenage girl made a 112 emergency call from the motel in the city located about 380 kilometers southeast of Seoul, Yonhap News Agency reported.

When first responders arrived, the 20-something suspect was found on the ground outside the motel after an apparent fall. Inside a bathroom, the girl and two teenage boys were discovered with stab wounds.

The girl, one of the boys and the suspect were later pronounced dead, while the other boy remains in critical condition, authorities said.

Police said the suspect had checked into the motel alone at around 3 p.m. and is believed to have contacted the girl to arrange a meeting. The girl is believed to have arrived with the two boys before they were attacked.

Police are investigating the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.

Earlier in October, a woman in her 60s died after she and her husband were attacked by a knife-wielding customer at their restaurant in northern Seoul, police said.

The Seoul Gangbuk Police Station said it apprehended the attacker, known as a man in his 60s, on the scene and plans to request an arrest warrant for him on murder charges.

The husband, also in his 60s, underwent surgery after the knife attack but is in critical condition, the police said.

The suspect is accused of stabbing the couple with the knife at their restaurant in Suyu-dong of Gangbuk Ward on Sunday afternoon after allegedly getting upset for not being given a lottery ticket as a promotional gift.

The restaurant is said to have been giving 1,000 won (US$0.70) lottery tickets to customers who order drinks since it opened in July.

--IANS

akl/as