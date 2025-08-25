South Korea: Special counsel team says aims to indict ex-first lady this week

Seoul: A special counsel team in South Korea on Monday said it aims to indict former first lady Kim Keon Hee this week on charges of corruption and bribery.

The remark came after Kim, the jailed wife of ousted former President Yoon Suk Yeol, was brought to special counsel Min Joong-ki's office for a fourth round of questioning. She was transported in a prison van from a detention centre where she had been held since August 13, Yonhap News Agency reported.

"She is mostly exercising her right to remain silent," assistant special counsel Park Sang-jin said during a press briefing.

An official on the special counsel's team added that her indictment will have to come on or before Sunday, the last day of her court-approved detention.

"We're thinking of indicting her as early as this Friday," the official said, noting the exact timing will depend on future developments.

The former first lady faces allegations of being involved in stock manipulation schemes, meddling in candidate nominations for the 2022 parliamentary by-elections and 2024 general elections, and receiving luxury gifts from the Unification Church through a shaman in exchange for business favours.

The shaman, Jeon Seong-bae, was also placed under arrest last week and brought in for questioning the same day.

It was the first questioning for Jeon since his arrest and the fourth for Kim since her arrest, though the former first lady has reportedly exercised her right to remain silent during most of the previous sessions.

Jeon is suspected of receiving a diamond necklace and Chanel bags from the Unification Church in 2022 and delivering them to Kim, along with requests to support the church's development projects in Cambodia, the acquisition of broadcaster YTN and the hosting of a United Nations office in South Korea, among other favours.

Jeon has acknowledged receiving the gifts and requests but denied delivering them to Kim.

During questioning on Monday, he again denied the allegations.

--IANS