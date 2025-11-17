South Korea: Special counsel expected to indict ex-President Yoon

Seoul, Nov 17 (IANS) The special counsel investigating the 2023 death of a Marine is expected to indict South Korea's former President Yoon Suk Yeol this week on charges of interfering with a military probe into the case, according to a special prosecutor on Monday.

Yoon has been questioned by the special counsel over suspicions that he ordered the presidential office and the defence ministry to reverse the initial findings of a military investigation into the death of Cpl. Chae Su-geun, to relieve a then Marine commander of responsibility, Yonhap News Agency reported.

Special counsel Lee Myeong-hyeon's team has no plan to further question Yoon and will conclude its probe this week, assistant special counsel Choung Min-young said during a press briefing.

The late Marine died in July 2023 after being swept away in a swollen stream during a search mission for victims of heavy rains without wearing a life vest or other safety equipment.

The special counsel is looking to file the indictment on Thursday or Friday.

Charges will also formally be brought against ex-military and other officials implicated in the case, including former Defence Minister Lee Jong-sup.

Lee was appointed by Yoon as the ambassador to Australia in March 2024, raising suspicion that Yoon helped him evade responsibility over the Marine's death case.

Yoon has denied all allegations.

The special counsel plans to question former National Intelligence Service chief Cho Tae-yong to cross-check testimonies regarding the Marine's case. Cho has been placed under arrest for his alleged role in helping facilitate Yoon's brief imposition of martial law on Dec. 3.

The special counsel is expected to announce the outcome of their investigations next week, no later than Friday, when their mandate expires.

--IANS

int/akl/dan