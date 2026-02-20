South Korea: PPP leader voices regret as ex-Prez Yoon sentenced to life in prison for leading insurrection

Seoul, Feb 20 (IANS) South Korean leader of the main opposition People Power Party (PPP) on Friday voiced regret as former President Yoon Suk Yeol was handed life in prison for leading insurrection over his short-lived imposition of martial law.

Rep. Jang Dong-hyeok made the remark during a press conference at the National Assembly, in a thinly veiled indication that the conservative party may have no intention of fully severing ties with the ousted president, although the martial law crisis had thrown the nation into one of its worst cases of political turmoil in decades, Yonhap news agency reported.

Special prosecutors had sought death penalty against Yoon, but the court sentenced Yoon life imprisonment although finding him guilty of leading an insurrection over the December 3 martial law in 2024.

South Korea has overcome political crisis from the martial law turmoil and reaffirmed its democratic resilience, but the conservative party has remained deeply divided over the aftermath of the martial law saga.

"This is only the first verdict," Jang told reporters. "The right to be presumed innocent must be applied equally to everyone without exception."

Jang said the PPP has consistently maintained that Yoon's martial law declaration does not necessarily amount to insurrection, noting that many legal experts and constitutional scholars share the same view.

He added that the court failed to prove that Yoon's short-lived martial law imposition constituted insurrection.

"The first verdict failed to provide sufficient evidence and explanation to overturn this argument," he said.

On intensifying calls within the party for him to sever ties with the former president, Jang said, "Reiterating such calls for an apology and severing ties only sows the seeds of division."

He further took aim at President Lee Jae Myung, arguing that Lee has suspended all five of his trials by exercising presidential immunity, and called on the court to immediately resume the trials.

--IANS

int/rs