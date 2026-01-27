South Korea: Politicians, govt officials pay respects to late ex-PM Lee Hae-chan

Seoul, Jan 27 (IANS) Politicians and government officials of South Korea on Tuesday mourned the death of former Prime Minister Lee Hae-chan following his body's return from Vietnam, where he died earlier this week.

The casket containing Lee's body arrived at a funeral home at Seoul National University Hospital in central Seoul, hours after its repatriation aboard a Korean Air flight at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul.

A Korean Air flight carrying Lee's body, as well as bereaved family members and a group of ruling Democratic Party (DP) lawmakers who had gone to Vietnam after he fell ill, arrived at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, earlier in the day.

Lee, who was serving as executive vice chairperson of the Peaceful Unification Advisory Council (PUAC), died at a hospital in Ho Chi Minh City on Sunday after suffering cardiac arrest.

The funeral service will be held for five days through Saturday with government honors but not as a state funeral, reflecting his family's wishes and his contributions to society.

Prime Minister Kim Min-seok, who heads Lee's funeral committee, National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik and other senior government officials as well as politicians close to Lee were present at the funeral home to receive the casket, Yonhap news agency reported.

A former seven-term lawmaker, Lee served as prime minister during the Roh Moo-hyun administration from 2004 to 2006. He was appointed as executive vice chairperson of the PUAC in October last year.

He took part in the pro-democracy movement during South Korea's military regimes, entering politics through student activism and opposition activities.

Lee was known for his close ties with three former liberal presidents -- Kim Dae-jung, Roh Moo-hyun, Moon Jae-in -- and President Lee Jae Myung -- earning him the nickname 'kingmaker' for his role as a political ally and adviser.

A brief memorial service took place at the airport before the casket's arrival at the funeral home, with honor guards transporting it to a hearse.

