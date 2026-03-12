South Korea: PM set to visit US for talks on UN hub, possible meeting with Vance

Seoul, March 12 (IANS) South Korean Prime Minister Kim Min-seok is set to depart for the United States on Thursday to promote South Korea's bid to host a UN hub and meet with senior US officials, possibly including Vice President JD Vance.

Kim's weeklong trip, which will also take him to Geneva, Switzerland, comes as the government is bidding to host the tentatively named "UN AI hub," an initiative aimed at bringing together UN bodies, and South Korea's private and public sectors to produce AI-based solutions to global issues.

A meeting with Vance is being arranged for his stop in Washington, sources said, which he could use to discuss tariffs and other bilateral issues, including a bill supporting South Korea's US$350 billion investment commitment to the US.

The bill is set to be passed by the National Assembly later Thursday.

Kim and Vance previously met in January, also in Washington.

From the US capital, the prime minister will travel to New York, where he plans to visit the UN, UNICEF and the United Nations Development Programme to meet with heads of organizations, including UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, to discuss the AI hub plan.

In Geneva, he plans to visit the World Health Organization, the International Labor Organization and the International Organization for Migration, for similar discussions.

The prime minister was this week named head of the UN AI hub bid committee, Yonhap news agency reported.

