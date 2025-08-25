South Korea: Patients with heat-related diseases top 4,000 this summer

Seoul, Aug 25 (IANS) More than 4,000 patients have been treated for heat-related illnesses this summer, marking the highest number since 2018, the national disease control agency said Monday.

The cumulative number of those patients had reached 4,048 as of Sunday, up 55 from the previous day, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA), Yonhap News Agency reported.

It is the highest figure since the 4,526 recorded in 2018.

Deaths presumed to have been caused by heat-related diseases stood at 26 this year to date.

South Korea has seen a steady increase in heat-related disease cases amid the persisting heat wave with the highest daily temperature hitting over 33 C.

The KDCA tracks heat-related illness cases between May to September every year.

Earlier on August 15, a heat wave advisory was issued again for Seoul and most of the central region. The heat wave alert took effect on August 15 at 11 am (local time) in Seoul, the central city of Daejeon and surrounding areas, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).

For Seoul, the alert was reissued nine days after the KMA lifted the advisory.

A heat wave advisory is issued when the maximum apparent temperature is expected to remain above 33 C for two or more days, while a heat wave warning is issued when the maximum sensible temperature is likely to stay above 35 C.

The heat wave warning was issued for the southwestern South Jeolla Province and the southeastern Gyeongsang provinces, as well as the coastal areas of the southern resort island of Jeju.

The recent heat wave is caused by two high-pressure systems, which brought hot and humid air to the Korean Peninsula and trapped it here, according to the KMA.

Earlier on August 2, health authorities said that 19 people have died from heat-related illnesses in South Korea so far this year as the country endured severe heat waves.