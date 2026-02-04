South Korea: Opposition leader calls for special counsel probes into allegations involving ruling party, Lee

Seoul, Feb 4 (IANS) South Korean Opposition leader Jang Dong-hyeok on Wednesday called for the launch of separate special counsel probes into the Unification Church's alleged ties with lawmakers of the ruling Democratic Party (DP) and bribery allegations linked to the DP nominations.

In a speech at the National Assembly, Jang of the main opposition People Power Party also demanded an independent investigation into the prosecution's controversial decision last November not to appeal a land development corruption case linked to President Lee Jae Myung.

Jang's criticism came as the DP is pushing to launch a comprehensive special counsel investigation that may aim to combine three separate probes into former President Yoon Suk Yeol's failed martial law bid in December 2024, allegations involving former first lady Kim Keon Hee and the death of a young Marine.

"There are other areas where special counsel probes are truly needed," Jang said at the speech by the leader of a parliamentary negotiation group, demanding three separate special counsel probes targeting the DP and the Lee administration.

"President Lee and the DP have focused on undermining liberal democracy and tearing down the judiciary system," he said.

Jang said the three special counsel probes that have recently wrapped up had 'fizzled out' after months of extensive investigations into opposition lawmakers and accused the DP of pursuing a second round of probes for 'political gains' ahead of the June local elections.

By law, a special counsel probe requires the passage of a bill by the National Assembly, after which the president appoints a special prosecutor from candidates recommended by political parties or third parties, Yonhap news agency reported.

Last month, Jang staged an eight-day hunger strike to press the DP to accept independent counsel investigations into allegations that some DP lawmakers received political funds from the Unification Church and were involved in nomination-related bribery.

In his address, Jang also raised concerns over inflation pressure and a weak local currency, soaring housing prices in the Seoul metropolitan area and rising trade pressure from the United States, proposing a one-on-one meeting with President Lee to discuss pending issues.

"Let's set aside political disputes, acknowledge the hardships facing the economy and people's livelihoods and discuss solutions together," Jang said.

Lee had invited Jang to a meeting with both ruling and opposition parties last month, but Jang declined, calling instead for separate talks.

