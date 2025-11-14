South Korea keeps eye on revising nuclear pact with US

Seoul, Nov 14 (IANS) South Korea will keep an eye on revising a nuclear pact with the United States when engaging in consultations with Washington on expanding its rights to uranium enrichment and spent nuclear fuel reprocessing, a senior diplomat said Friday.

First Vice Minister Park Yoon-joo made the remarks during a session of the parliamentary Foreign Affairs and Unification Committee, as the US affirmed its support for Seoul securing uranium enrichment and nuclear spent fuel reprocessing capabilities for civilian use.

"Consistent with the bilateral 123 agreement and subject to US legal requirements, the United States supports the process that will lead to the ROK's civil uranium enrichment and spent fuel reprocessing for peaceful uses," said a joint fact sheet on trade and security agreements between Seoul and Washington, released earlier in the day, Yonhap news agency reported. ROK is short for South Korea's official name, the Republic of Korea.

While it marks a major gain for South Korea in improving nuclear fuel efficiency, Seoul may have to go the length of discussing the specifics of its agreement with the US on enrichment and reprocessing, possibly including a revision of the bilateral pact governing the matter, known as the 123 agreement.

"In addition to internal procedures in the US, there are additional steps that should be taken, given the many aspects involved, including a revision (of the pact)" to implement the agreement, Park told the parliamentary committee.

Seoul is keeping an eye on a possible revision of the 123 agreement as it engages in talks with the US on the issue, Park also said in response to a lawmaker's question on whether Seoul and Washington have failed to agree on such a revision.

The vice minister said the two countries "have a strong will" to implement the recent agreement on enrichment and reprocessing, although necessary steps remain, such as a domestic legal review.

On the US side, revising the 123 pact also requires extensive interagency consultations, Park said, suggesting that implementing the recent agreement on enrichment and reprocessing may take time.

--IANS

/as