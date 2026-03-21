South Korea joins seven countries in leaders' statement on Strait of Hormuz

Seoul, March 21 (IANS) South Korea will join seven countries, including European nations and Japan, in their joint statement condemning Iran's attacks in the Gulf and the de facto closure of the Strait of Hormuz, the foreign ministry said.

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The joint statement, issued by Britain, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands and Canada, calls on Iran to cease its attacks and attempts to block the strategic waterway, and comply with the principle of freedom of navigation.

They also state that they are ready to join efforts to ensure safe passage through the key shipping channel, responsible for 20 per cent of global oil and gas supply.

"The decision reflects our fundamental position on the safety of international sea lanes and freedom of navigation, and consideration of international trends and the direct impact that disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz could have on our energy supply and the economy," the ministry said in a message to the media on Friday.

"Participation in the joint leaders' statement underscores South Korea's commitment to contributing to international efforts to ensure safe and free navigation in the Strait of Hormuz," the ministry said.

Seoul will work closely with the international community to help ensure a swift normalisation of global maritime logistics networks, it added.

The decision follows Seoul's earlier cautious stance after US President Donald Trump called on allies to send ships to help keep the area open. But the countries Trump named have remained reluctant to join, reports Yonhap news agency.

The presidential office, Cheong Wa Dae, said earlier that Seoul was in close talks with Washington and other partner countries over what it can do to help make the region "safe and open, in a way that would best serve its national interests".

In a social media post on Friday (US time), Trump called North Atlantic Treaty Organisation allies "cowards" who complain about high oil prices but do not want to help open the waterway.

--IANS

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