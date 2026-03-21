South Korea in consultation with Iran, others to secure ship passage through Strait of Hormuz

Seoul, March 21 (IANS) South Korea is in close talks with countries, including Iran, to ensure a swift normalisation of the Strait of Hormuz after Tehran said it is ready to allow Japan-bound vessels to pass through the sea route virtually closed in the wake of the Middle East crisis, a foreign ministry official said on Saturday.

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"The government is closely monitoring developments in the Middle East while exploring ways to protect our citizens and secure energy transport routes," the official said. "We are communicating actively with relevant countries, including Iran."

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi earlier told the Kyodo News Agency that Tehran is ready to allow Japan-bound vessels to pass through the key oil shipping route after appropriate consultations with Tokyo.

The Strait of Hormuz accounts for more than 20 per cent of the world's oil trade passes, reports Yonhap news agency.

All lanes accessible to oil tankers fall within Iranian territorial waters, making the strait a critical lifeline for countries in East Asia, including South Korea and Japan.

On Friday, Seoul said it will join seven countries, including European nations and Japan, in their joint statement condemning Iran's attacks in the Gulf and the de facto closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

US President Donald Trump said Friday that his administration is considering "winding down" its military operation against Iran, while calling on South Korea, China, Japan and other countries to get involved in efforts to secure the vital Strait of Hormuz.

Trump made the remarks in a social media post, claiming that the United States is moving "very close" to achieving the objectives of its military campaign, including destroying Iran's missile capabilities, its defence industrial base and its navy and air forces, and denying it any ability to gain nuclear arms.

"We are getting very close to meeting our objectives as we consider winding down our great Military efforts in the Middle East with respect to the Terrorist Regime of Iran," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Tensions escalated after US and Israeli airstrikes, prompting Iran to effectively blockade the strait and raising concerns of a global energy crisis.

--IANS

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