South Korea: Four-term lawmaker Jung elected new Democratic Party chief

Seoul, Aug 2 (IANS) The South Korean four-term lawmaker Jung Chung-rae was elected the new head of the ruling Democratic Party (DP) on Saturday.

Jung, 60, earned 61.74 per cent of the votes in the national party convention held at KINTEX in Goyang, northwest of Seoul.

Jung is succeeding Lee Jae Myung as DP's leader, after Lee was elected President in June.

Rep. Park Chan-dae finished a distant second at 38.26 per cent.

Votes cast by DP delegates (accounting for 15 per cent) and dues-paying members (55 per cent), and a public poll (30 per cent) determined the new DP leader.

Jung earned 66.48 per cent support from dues-paying members, 46.91 per cent from delegates and 60.46 per cent in the poll. In the lead-up to the convention, Jung had vowed to empower dues-paying members, a departure from an approach centered around lawmakers and delegates, Yonhap news agency reported.

"My election is the win for DP members that yearn for the era of party member sovereignty and represents the people's wish for the success of the Lee Jae Myung government," Jung said in his victory speech. "I will serve the wishes of the people and party members, and fully dedicate myself as the DP's chairman."

Jung said he will live up to his pledge and complete reforms of the prosecution, media and judiciary before the Chuseok holiday in early October.

"As soon as the party convention ends, I will put task forces for reforms in the prosecution, media and judiciary in operation," Jung added.

The new DP leader stressed that he will stay on the same page as the president.

"The Lee administration has to succeed in order for the DP to succeed and vice versa," Jung said. "I will do everything I can as the party chairman to make sure the party, the government and the president all move as one team. I will offer my strong support for President Lee Jae Myung so that he can concentrate solely on running the nation. I will be out there doing the dirty work."

The opposition People Power Party (PPP) congratulated Jung on his election and urged him to respect the PPP as a partner.

PPP spokesperson Kwak Kyu-taek described Jung as "a noted hard-liner even within the DP" and said the PPP is concerned that Jung may keep trying to rally his hawkish supporters and take a contentious stance when dealing with the opposition party.

"If the DP concentrates on devising policies to bring the people together and improve their livelihoods, rather than on waging political wars, then the PPP will offer unconditional cooperation for the people's lives and national interest," Kwak said.

--IANS

int/bpd/as