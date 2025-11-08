South Korea: Ex-President Yoon refuses appearance for questioning by special counsel

Seoul, Nov 8 (IANS) Former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol did not appear on Saturday for questioning by a special counsel team over his alleged interference in a military probe into the 2023 death of a young Marine.

Special counsel Lee Myeong-hyeon's team summoned Yoon on Monday, ordering him to appear for questioning at 10 a.m. Saturday.

The special counsel team previously demanded his appearance on October 23, but the former president did not comply, citing the trial schedules of his lawyers.

Yoon, who is in custody over his failed bid to impose martial law in December, is separately accused of abusing his power and aiding a criminal's flight in connection with the Marine's case.

Investigators suspect he ordered the presidential office and the defence ministry to reverse the initial findings of a military probe into the death of Cpl. Chae Su-geun in order to relieve a then Marine commander of responsibility.

The former president is also suspected of helping former Defence Minister Lee Jong-sup evade responsibility by appointing him ambassador to Australia in March 2024.

The late Marine died in July 2023 after being swept away in a swollen stream during a search mission for victims of heavy rains, without wearing proper safety equipment, such as a life vest, Yonhap news agency reported.

Earlier on November 7, Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife, Kim Keon Hee, were set to appear in court in their separate trials, the first time both have appeared on the same day since their arrests.

Yoon was scheduled to attend one of his trials related to his failed martial law imposition in December over his alleged attempt to obstruct his detention by investigators in January and involvement in deleting secure phone records from servers.

Kim, the former first lady, is standing trial for corruption and other charges, including her alleged involvement in a stock manipulation scheme and the meddling of candidate nominations for elections.

Yoon had not attended his two martial law trials since being placed under arrest a second time in July but recently resumed his court appearances as key witnesses began to testify.

Kim had been present at every trial session since the court proceedings began in September. She had been held in custody since August 12.

--IANS

int/jk/