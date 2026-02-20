South Korea: Ex-President Yoon apologises for suffering caused by martial law but defends his decree

Seoul, Feb 20 (IANS) Former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol on Friday apologised for suffering caused by his short-lived imposition of martial law in late 2024 but defended that his decree was solely aimed at saving the nation.

Read More

Yoon made the remarks a day after he was handed life in prison for leading an insurrection, capping a chapter that plunged the nation's democracy into the worst crisis in decades. In the statement, however, there was little indication that Yoon would appeal, Yonhap news agency reported.

In the statement, Yoon disputed the Seoul Central District Court's ruling on Thursday that sentenced him to life in prison after finding him guilty of leading an insurrection through his declaration of martial law on December 3, 2024.

"It is difficult to accept the logic that troops going to the National Assembly amounted to insurrection," Yoon said in the statement shared by his legal team.

In its ruling, the court stressed that at the core of the case was Yoon's deployment of troops to the National Assembly during martial law, ruling that he aimed to paralyse the functions of a constitutional body.

"My judgment and decision to declare martial law on December 3 was solely for the country and the people," he said. "While it was a decision to save the nation, I deeply apologise to the people for making you experience much despair and suffering due to my shortcomings."

The former president also questioned the point of appealing, claiming the independence of the judiciary could not be ensured. His lawyers earlier said they would decide whether to appeal after consulting with Yoon.

Yoon made the surprise declaration of martial law with the stated aim of eradicating anti-state forces, but the order was lifted six hours later following a vote by the National Assembly.

Special counsel Cho Eun-suk's team had sought the death penalty for Yoon and has indicated that it would appeal.

--IANS

int/rs