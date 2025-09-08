South Korea: Ex-President Yoon absent from insurrection trial for 8th straight session

Seoul: Former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol was absent from his insurrection trial for the eighth consecutive session Monday, prompting the court to proceed without him.

Yoon has declined to appear at the trial at the Seoul Central District Court since his second arrest on July 10 on charges related to his failed attempt to impose martial law, citing health issues.

The bench said Monday it would continue with the proceedings in his absence, noting that the Seoul Detention Center where Yoon is held reported it was impossible to bring him in by force.

Yoon has been standing trial on charges of leading an insurrection and abusing his power through his failed martial law bid in December.

Insurrection carries a maximum sentence of life in prison or death, Yonhap news agency reported.

During Monday's hearing, the court is scheduled to hear witness testimony from an official at the Defense Counterintelligence Command, which was involved in martial law operations.

Under the Criminal Procedure Code, a trial can proceed in the absence of the defendant in the event he refuses to attend without legitimate grounds and it is deemed impossible or significantly difficult for a prison officer to bring him in by force.

Earlier on September 3, a special counsel team had accused former President Yoon Suk Yeol of holding discussions about martial law since March last year, raising the possibility of former People Power Party (PPP) floor leader Choo Kyung-ho being aware of the plan before its declaration.

Special counsel Cho Eun-suk's team had made the accusation as it seeks to carry out a warrant to search the office of the PPP's floor leader over allegations that Choo obstructed lawmakers from taking part in a parliamentary vote to lift Yoon's martial law declaration in December.

--IANS