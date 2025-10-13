South Korea: Ex-President Yoon absent from insurrection trial for 14th consecutive session

Seoul, Oct 13 (IANS) Former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol was absent from his insurrection trial for the 14th consecutive session on Monday.

The bench at the Seoul Central District Court said it will proceed with the trial in his absence, given the detention centre where Yoon is being held has sent notice it is difficult to bring him in by force.

The bench also warned, however, that the defendant will have to bear any disadvantages arising from his absence and that it would be "good" if he could be convinced to state his position in person.

Yoon's lawyers asked for the judge's understanding, saying the former president has expressed difficulty dealing with health issues and various investigations targeting him.

Yoon has been standing trial on charges of leading an insurrection and abusing his power through his short-lived imposition of martial law in December, Yonhap news agency reported.

He has not attended the proceedings since he was placed under arrest for a second time in July.

A second trial on separate charges related to the martial law attempt began last month, and Yoon appeared at the first hearing as it was legally required to launch the proceedings.

Earlier in the day, special counsel team said that it plans to summon former President Yoon Suk Yeol to appear for questioning next week over his alleged interference in a military probe into the 2023 death of a young Marine.

The team led by special counsel Lee Myeong-hyeon plans to send the summons to Yoon later in the day demanding his appearance at 10 a.m. on October 23, according to assistant special counsel Choung Min-young.

"As it is absolutely necessary to question former President Yoon, we hope he will voluntarily appear to undergo questioning," Choung said during a press briefing.

Lee's team launched nearly four months ago with a mandate to investigate allegations the then Yoon administration reversed the initial findings of a military probe into the death of Cpl. Chae Su-geun to clear a then Marine commander of responsibility.

This will be the first time the team questions Yoon, who allegedly flew into a rage during a meeting with senior aides upon being briefed on the initial findings.

The former president was placed under arrest for a second time in July on charges related to his failed attempt to impose martial law in December.

He has since refused to cooperate with investigators' questioning or his martial law-related trials.

The late Marine died in July 2023 during a search mission for torrential rain victims.

