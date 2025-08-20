South Korea: Ex-PM Han summoned again for questioning Friday in martial law probe

Seoul, Aug 20 (IANS) A South Korean special counsel team said Wednesday it plans to question former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo again later this week over his alleged involvement in former President Yoon Suk Yeol's botched declaration of martial law.

Special counsel Cho Eun-suk's team investigating Yoon's martial law bid said it asked Han to appear for another round of questioning at 9:30 a.m. Friday, after concluding grilling him for around 16 hours early Wednesday.

Han stands accused of not stopping Yoon's declaration on December 3 as the second-in-command to the president, with Cho's team suspecting that he aided the attempt as a key accomplice.

The team is expected to decide whether to request an arrest warrant for Han after Friday's session, Yonhap news agency reported.

Han reportedly cooperated with the investigators during this week's marathon session without exercising his right to remain silent.

Han was among the six Cabinet members Yoon called in to share his plans to declare martial law. He also took part in a Cabinet meeting that reviewed the decree and another one that lifted it on December 4.

The team suspects that Han sought to give Yoon's declaration procedural legitimacy by suggesting a Cabinet meeting with a quorum.

Han has told police investigators that he tried to stop Yoon's declaration by suggesting that he hear the thoughts of other Cabinet members.

Late last month, Cho's team raided Han's residence to confiscate related materials for evidence.

