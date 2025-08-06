South Korea: Ex-first lady says truly sorry for causing concern as she appears for questioning

Seoul, Aug 6 (IANS) Former first lady of South Korea Kim Keon Hee apologised Wednesday for causing concern to the people as she appeared for questioning by a special counsel over her alleged involvement in stock manipulation schemes, election meddling and other allegations.

The wife of jailed former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol arrived at special counsel Min Joong-ki's office 10 minutes later than scheduled, becoming the first spouse of a former or sitting president to publicly appear as a suspect in a criminal investigation, Yonhap news agency reported.

"I am truly sorry that a nobody like me has caused concern to the people," Kim said in front of reporters before taking an elevator. "I will come out after faithfully undergoing the investigation."

Kim faces allegations of participating in a stock price manipulation scheme involving Deutsch Motors, a BMW dealer in South Korea, from 2009 to 2012, meddling in candidate nominations for the 2022 parliamentary by-elections and 2024 general elections, and receiving luxury gifts from the Unification Church through a shaman in exchange for business favors.

The special counsel team is tasked with investigating a total of 16 criminal allegations against the former first lady, making it likely she will be summoned again for further questioning.

There are allegations that Kim omitted a high-end necklace she wore during her visit with Yoon to Spain in 2022 from their legally required asset disclosure and that Yoon made a false statement about his wife's alleged involvement in the stock manipulation scheme during the presidential primaries in 2021.

Also, the investigation targets suspicions the couple's surprise visit to Ukraine in 2023 was behind a sharp increase in the share price of a midsized construction company; that the endpoint of an expressway project was changed to where Kim's family owns land in Yangpyeong, just east of Seoul; and that her family received preferential treatment in an apartment construction project in the county.

The interrogation ran for 1 1/2 hours before breaking for lunch and then resuming in the afternoon. The session was not recorded on video as Kim's side objected.

The special counsel team has not said when the questioning will end, though it denied news reports that it would end at 6 p.m. as requested by Kim's lawyers.

In the event the session extends past 9 p.m., the team is required to gain the suspect's consent, Yonhap news agency reported.

Outside the office building, protesters for and against the former presidential couple gathered from early morning to chant opposing slogans in the rain.

Two other former first ladies have been investigated in the past.

In 2004, former President Chun Doo-hwan's wife, Lee Soon-ja, was questioned by prosecutors in a slush fund case, but the fact only became known afterward.

In 2009, former President Roh Moo-hyun's wife, Kwon Yang-sook, was also questioned by prosecutors as a witness in a corruption case, but it was revealed the next day.

