South Korea: Death toll rises to 23 after heavy rains, landslides

Seoul, July 24 (IANS) Four more people have been confirmed dead after last week's heavy rains that triggered floods and landslides, bringing the total number of deaths to 23, the interior ministry said Thursday.

Authorities discovered the bodies of three people missing in the southern county of Sancheong and another in the northern county of Gapyeong after heavy downpours battered the country between Wednesday and Sunday, according to the ministry's daily safety notice.

With the discovery, the number of those missing decreased to five from nine.

By region, 13 people have been killed in South Gyeongsang Province, six in Gyeonggi Province, three in South Chungcheong Province and one in the southwestern city of Gwangju.

The government is now focusing on recovery efforts, with 50.7 per cent of the 12,791 public facilities and private property reported damaged having undergone emergency restoration work.

More than 14,000 people have taken shelter since the heavy rains started, with 2,549 people yet to return to their homes, Yonhap news agency reported.

Earlier on July 21, South Korea President Lee Jae Myung had instructed government officials to swiftly designate flood-stricken regions as special disaster zones to bolster rescue and recovery efforts, and provide support to affected residents.

During the visit, Lee had directed Interior and Safety Minister Yun Ho-jung to mobilise all available resources and administrative support for the victims and promptly designate flood-stricken regions as special disaster zones, presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung told reporters.

Special disaster zones are entitled to government support for damage recovery and victims' relief.

The South Korean Army had also deployed some 2,500 military personnel and equipment to areas hit hard by the recent torrential rain to help recovery work.

A total of around 2,500 emergency personnel and 20 equipment was deployed in the southwestern city of Gwangju, parts of the South Chungcheong Province and the South Gyeongsang Province since Thursday, according to the Army.

--IANS

int/bpd/as