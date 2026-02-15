South Korea: Cremation rate nears 95 per cent; facility shortage feared amid rapid ageing

Seoul, Feb 15 (IANS) The cremation rate in South Korea continues to be on a steady rise, data showed Sunday, prompting concerns over potential shortages of cremation facilities, especially in densely populated major cities, such as Seoul, amid the rapid ageing of the population.

The national cremation rate came to 94 per cent in 2024, up from 92.9 per cent a year earlier, according to the data from the Bank of Korea (BOK) and the welfare ministry.

The figure has been on a constant increase over the past decades, rising from 33.5 per cent in 2000 to 67.5 per cent in 2010 and further to 89.9 per cent in 2020, reports Yonhap news agency.

The supply of cremation facilities, however, has failed to keep pace with growing demand, with shortages particularly severe in Seoul and other major cities.

The share of cremations conducted within three days of death fell from 86.2 per cent in 2019 to 73.6 per cent in 2022 during the COVID-19 pandemic and has yet to return to pre-pandemic levels, standing at 75.5 per cent in 2025.

The rate in Seoul and Busan stood at 69.6 per cent and 67.1 per cent, respectively, last year, both below the national average.

Experts say additional cremation facilities are needed, given rapid population ageing and prevailing funeral practices.

South Korea officially became a super-aged society last year, with more than 20 per cent of its population aged 65 and older. The government projects the annual number of deaths to rise from 310,000 in 2020 to 700,000 in 2070.

"Privately led, small-scale cremation facilities could be a solution, particularly the introduction of small cremation units at hospital funeral halls," the BOK said in a recent report, noting that hospital infrastructure is already widely distributed across regions.

"Modern technology allows cremation facilities to operate in an environmentally friendly manner," it added. "There is a need to boldly overhaul relevant laws and regulations."

