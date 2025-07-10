South Korea: Arrested ex-President Yoon skips insurrection trial hearing for 1st time

Seoul, July 10 (IANS) Former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol did not attend his insurrection trial on Thursday following his arrest hours earlier over his failed attempt to impose martial law.

Yoon's lawyers submitted a written reason for absence to the Seoul Central District Court shortly before the 10th hearing of the trial was scheduled to begin.

The bench said at the start of the hearing that the defendant had cited health reasons. It was the first time Yoon was absent from the trial.

The former president is in custody at the Seoul Detention Centre in Uiwang, just south of the capital, after the same court issued a warrant early Thursday to arrest him over charges related to his martial law bid, including alleged illegalities in calling only a few Cabinet members to a meeting held before he declared the decree on December 3.

This is the second time he has been arrested. The first time was in January, though he was released in March after a court accepted his request to cancel his arrest.

Thursday's hearing was attended by Yoon's lawyers and the special counsel team led by special prosecutor Cho Eun-suk, which had sought the warrant. Two former military officials were called to testify regarding the details of the martial law plan.

The lawyers questioned whether it was "legal" to summon the former president to his trial less than eight hours after his arrest.

The special counsel team protested, however, that his absence was without proper grounds and requested the bench consider bringing him in by force should he refuse to appear again, Yonhap news agency reported.

The trial is deliberating charges that Yoon led an insurrection and abused his power through his failed attempt to impose martial law.

If convicted of insurrection, Yoon could face a maximum penalty of life in prison or death.

During a press briefing, assistant special counsel Park Ji-young said the team plans to question Yoon on Friday as the trial is being held on Thursday.

She said the court-issued arrest warrant was executed around 3 a.m., and Yoon's wife, former first lady Kim Keon Hee, was notified of the arrest via mail.

