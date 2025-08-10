South Korea: APEC ministers adopt joint statement calling for efforts to enhance global food security

Seoul, Aug 10 (IANS) The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) member economies on Sunday endorsed a joint statement urging efforts to bolster food security in the region for shared prosperity, the South Korean agriculture ministry said.

The move came as the global community faces various challenges to food security, such as climate change, an ageing population, supply chain disruptions and poverty in some regions -- issues that can exacerbate surging food prices and heighten risks of food insecurity and malnutrition.

"We remain committed to promoting cooperation among APEC member economies and fostering solidarity to strengthen food security through productive, sustainable, resilient and innovative agri-food systems for the prosperity of all our people and future generations," according to a statement issued at the 2025 APEC Food Security Ministerial Meeting, which wrapped up its two-day run in Incheon, about 40 kilometres west of Seoul.

The 2025 meeting brought together all 21 food security-related ministers of APEC member economies, including the United States, China, Japan and Thailand, to discuss the theme of "Driving Innovation in Agri-food Systems for Shared Prosperity."

Under the joint statement, the ministers reaffirmed their commitment to APEC's road map for strengthening regional food security by 2030 and creating a resilient and peaceful Asia-Pacific community by 2040, according to the ministry.

"In response to these concerns, APEC economies recognise the importance of promoting more sustainable and resilient food systems through the efficient use of agricultural resources, and implementing policies and approaches that support sustainable agricultural productivity growth," it added.

The ministers also called for the application of advanced digital technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI), in the food and agricultural sectors to boost supply chain sustainability, while recognising the "critical" role that trade can play in achieving food security, Yonhap news agency reported.

"We already possess various technologies, such as smart farming and data-driven policies (to enhance food security), and the key question now is, 'With whom and how will we connect these elements to create real change?'" South Korean Agriculture Minister Song Mi-ryung said.

Song also said South Korea will work to share its experiences in smart farming and in developing AI-powered agricultural business models with global partners to promote food security in the region

Meanwhile, on the sidelines of the ministerial meeting, Song held bilateral talks with her counterparts from China, Japan, Vietnam and Malaysia to discuss ways to expand South Korea's exports of food products to those countries, according to her office.

