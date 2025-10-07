South Korea: 163 online govt services restored after data centre fire

Seoul, Oct 7 (IANS) A total of 163 online government services have been restored following an outage caused by last month's fire at the state data centre in the central city of Daejeon, the government said Tuesday.

As of 6 pm, the restoration rate came to 25.2 per cent as 163 out of 647 systems affected by the September 26 fire at the National Information Resources Service (NIRS) were brought back online, according to the central disaster response headquarters, Yonhap News Agency reported.

Among the services restored are the internal email service at the Korea Media and Communications Commission and the interior ministry's work management system.

The government said it will accelerate efforts to bring the remaining services back online with plans to move 96 systems destroyed in the fire to another national data center in Daegu, some 235 kilometers southeast of Seoul.

The fire began after a lithium-ion battery exploded in a server room on the fifth floor of the NIRS on September 26 and was completely extinguished the following day.

A total of 96 systems were directly damaged by the fire.

The government shut down 647 online systems as a preemptive measure to safeguard the systems. Of the affected services, 436 are public programmes and 211 are intranet systems for government officials.

Earlier on October 3, South Korean government said that it will speed up the restoration of online government services affected by last week's fire at the state data management agency during the extended Chuseok holiday.

South Korea's Interior Minister Yun Ho-jung made the remarks during a government meeting, a week after the fire at the National Information Resources Service (NIRS) in Daejeon, about 140 kilometers south of Seoul, caused a massive systems outage, Yonhap News Agency reported.

"The government will accelerate the restoration with exceptional determination, while treating the seven-day holiday as golden time for recovery," he said during the meeting of the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters. "The government will respond thoroughly to ensure no gaps in administrative services and safety management during the holiday."

The seven-day break, which covers Chuseok, National Foundation Day and Hangeul Day, began on October 3 and runs till October 9.

Yun said the government is in talks with the presidential office and the financial authorities to secure reserve funds for the NIRS' restoration and relocation of damaged systems to an NIRS branch in the southeastern city of Daegu.

"Normalising computer network failures is expected to take time," he said. "We plan to select key systems directly related to people's everyday lives and come up with separate management systems for them."

--IANS

akl/as