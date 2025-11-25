Volcanic ash cloud to clear India by 7:30 p.m. today, says IMD

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday said that the ash clouds from the volcanic eruption in Ethiopia are expected to move away from India and drift towards China by 7:30 pm.

The volcanic ash plume, which disrupted several flights across the country on Monday and Tuesday, had raised concerns over air quality and aviation safety in northern and western India.

The ash plume originated from the Hayli Gubbi volcano in northern Ethiopia, which erupted after being dormant for 12,000 years, producing a massive ash column that soared approximately 14 kilometres into the sky. High-level winds carried the ash cloud eastward across the Red Sea, over Yemen and Oman, and further across the Arabian Sea toward the Indian subcontinent.

According to the IMD, on Tuesday, the ash plume drifted over Gujarat, Delhi-NCR, Rajasthan, Punjab, and Haryana. While the cloud remains primarily at middle levels of the atmosphere, it has caused temporary flight disruptions and prompted authorities to issue safety advisories for aviation.

Earlier, IndiaMetSky Weather had explained that the plume consists mainly of sulphur dioxide (SO₂) with low to moderate concentrations of volcanic ash.

“The Ash plume mostly consists of Sulphur Dioxide with low to moderate concentrations of Volcanic Ash. It’s now stretching from Oman-Arabian sea region into plains of North & Central India. It will not impact AQI levels but it will impact SO₂ levels at #Hills of #Nepal, #Himalayas and adjoining Terai belt of #UttarPradesh as some of the material will bump into the hills and later move into China,” the platform noted on X.

The advisory also stated that while low chances of ashfall exist over the plains, the plume will slowly continue to drift over Delhi, Haryana, and Rajasthan, but there will be no impact on surface air quality.

Authorities, however, cautioned that flights may experience delays or changes in routes, and isolated ash particles could reach the ground in certain regions.

The IMD’s update provides relief as the plume is expected to move away by 7:30 pm, reducing immediate concerns for northern and western India.

Aviation authorities continue to monitor the situation closely to ensure passenger safety, while residents in affected areas have been advised to remain vigilant.

--IANS