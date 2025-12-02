Pakistan: Two police personnel killed after assailants target convoy in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Islamabad: Two police personnel were killed on Tuesday after unknown assailants targeted the Miranshah Assistant Commissioner's convoy in the Mamashkhel area of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, local media reported, quoting officials.

At least two others were injured in the attack, which targeted the police vehicle while it was travelling through the remote region, Pakistan-based Samaa TV reported.

According to police, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Shah Wali and a police personnel accompanying him were killed when assailants opened fire on the convoy.

The assailants then set the official on fire and escaped from the spot. Police personnel have cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to find the suspects.

On Monday, a police personnel was killed, and three others were injured in a suicide blast targeting a security vehicle in Lakki Marwat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Lakki Marwat District Police Officers' spokesperson Asif Hassan stated that a Tajori police mobile was targeted in a suicide blast and identified the deceased as head constable Alauddin.

He stated that the bomber's accomplice fled from the spot, and a search operation has been initiated, Pakistan's leading daily Dawn reported.

Pakistan has witnessed an increase in militant activities in the past year, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, after Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) ended its ceasefire with the government in November 2022.

Recently, on November 24, a soldier was injured after gunmen targeted a Pakistani security forces vehicle on a link road in Domel town of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Bannu district.

A police personnel stated that the injured soldier was rushed to the hospital in Bannu cantonment. He said that security forces and police started a joint search operation in the entire area and killed and injured several "terrorists", Dawn reported.

He stated that security personnel besieged the area to arrest the fleeing attackers.

On November 8, a police official was injured after a checkpost was targeted by unidentified assailants in the Tangi area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Khar tehsil. An official said that the injured police personnel has been identified as Azad Khan, adding that a fire from an unknown location hit him.

Meanwhile, Islamabad-based Centre for Research and Security Studies (CRSS) in its latest security report has revealed that Pakistan has witnessed an over 46 per cent rise in overall violence in its security landscape for the third quarter of 2025.

As per the report, Pakistan reported at least 901 fatalities and 599 injuries -- among civilians, security personnel, and outlaws – resulting from 329 incidents of violence, including "terror" attacks and counter-terror operations.

Pakistan recorded 1,527 fatalities between January and September 2024 (Q1-Q3). The 2414 fatalities during the same period showcase a surge of 58 per cent in violence. However, the source of fatalities has shifted. As many as 505 deaths were reported due to security operations in 2024, while 1022 people died due to "terror" attacks.

--IANS