Pakistan issues over 3,000 visas to Indian Sikhs to attend Guru Nanak Jayanti celebrations

New Delhi [India]: Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi has issued more than 3,000 visas to Sikh pilgrims from India to attend the birthday celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev from November 14-23.

Sharing a post on X, the Pakistan High Commission in India, said, "The Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi has issued over 3000 visas to Sikh pilgrims from India to participate in the Birthday Celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji to be held in Pakistan from 14-23 November 2024."

In another post, Pakistan's Charge d'Affaires, Saad Ahmad Warraich also wished pilgrims a fulfilling yatra. "Expressing his views on the occasion, Charge d'Affaires, Mr. Saad Ahmad Warraich, extended his heartfelt felicitations and wished the pilgrims a fulfilling yatra."

The Indian pilgrims will be visiting Dera Sahib, Panja Sahib, including Gurdwara 'Janam Asthan' in Nankana Sahib and Kartarpur Sahib, the final resting place of Guru Nanak in Pakistan.

Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as Gurpurab, is a sacred festival that marks the birth anniversary of the first guru of Sikhism, Guru Nanak Dev.

It is a significant day in Sikhism since it commemorates the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the first of the 10 Sikh gurus and the founder of Sikhism. The celebration is notable for its fervent devotion, spiritual gatherings, and the recitation of hymns from the Guru Granth Sahib, Sikhism's holy scripture.

Every year, the auspicious occasion is held on the full moon date of Kartik month, also known as Kartik Purnima. Parkash Utsav is also observed on this day.

Guru Nanak Dev, who had been devoted to the Divine since boyhood, was a man of peace who spent his entire life promoting equality and tolerance. He was born in 1469 in the village of Rai Bhoi di Talwandi, today known as Nankana Sahib, near Lahore, Pakistan.

On Gurpurab, prayers are held in Gurdwaras throughout the day. The many components of the festival continue until late at night when devotees indulge in the langar.

The 'langar' food is considered auspicious, and the traditional 'prasad' served on auspicious occasions is 'kada prasad'. On this important day, many people participate in 'Sewa' and offer food. (ANI)