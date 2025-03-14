Baloch Rebels Claim Killing '214 Hostages' Due to Pakistan's 'Stubbornness

Balochistan: Jeeyand Baloch, Spokesperson for the Baloch Liberation Army, a Baloch rebel organisation, said in a statement that despite an ultimatum given to the Pakistani forces, they did not heed to it, resulting in the death of 214 hostages. The Baloch rebel organisation claimed that they gave a 48-hour ultimatum to Pakistan.

"Baloch Liberation Army had given the Pakistani army a 48-hour ultimatum to exchange prisoners of war, which was the last chance for the occupying army to save the lives of its personnel. However, Pakistan displaying its traditional stubbornness and military arrogance not only avoided serious negotiations but also turned a blind eye to the ground realities. As a result of this stubbornness all 214 hostages have been executed," the statement claimed.

The rebel organisation further claimed that they have always acted as per the international law, but the stubbornness of Pakistan forced them to act thus. "BLA has always acted in accordance with the principles of war and international law but the Pakistani state preferred to use its personnel as fuel for war instead of saving their lives. The enemy had to pay the price for this stubbornness in the form of the execution of 214 personnel," as per the statement.

"BLA pays tribute to the 12 freedom fighters martyred in this battle, who made an unforgettable sacrifice against the enemy. On Wednesday night, three freedom fighters were martyred while last night, four more freedom fighters were martyred in combat. Additionally, five Fidayeen of the Majeed Brigade sacrificed their lives dealing the enemy a defeat that will always be remembered in history," the statement read.

As per the statement, the rebels killed the hostages and then themselves, while also killing Pakistani state soldiers. "In the Operation Darra-e-Bolan battle Fidayeen trapped the enemy in a devastating ambush and delivered a decisive blow. Fidayeen locked some hostage military personnel in special bogies and took up positions while other freedom fighters managed to take the remaining hostages to a safe location. When the Zarar Company of Pakistani SSG commandos arrived to rescue the hostages locked in the bogies of the Jaffar Express Fidayeen surrounded and attacked them fiercely. In this battle which lasted for several hours, SSG commandos suffered heavy casualties while the hostages were also executed. Fidayeen fought till the last bullet, inflicting a decisive blow on the enemy and achieving martyrdom by following the philosophy of the last bullet, firing their final shot on themselves," the statement claimed.

The rebels claimed that the state was now trying to purportedly show the bodies of the dead rebels as their success.

"Now occupying army is trying in vain to present the bodies of these Fidayeen as a "success" despite the fact that their mission was never to return alive but to fight until the last bullet. Despite all its military and intelligence superiority the army failed to rescue the hostages. Moreover, those whom the Pakistani state is portraying as "rescued" were actually released by the BLA on the first day granted safe passage under the rules of war," as per the statement's claims.

The rebels later said that the battle was not over, and had intensified. It said that the rebels were still targeting the state forces. "This battle is not over yet but has intensified. Baloch freedom fighters are continuously targeting the occupying army with ambushes in different areas and the enemy is still struggling to even retrieve the bodies of its fallen personnel. With every passing moment the superiority of the BLA is becoming more and more evident," the statement claimed.

The rebel organisation stated that they will reveal further information about their operation after it will be over. "Baloch Liberation Army will release details about Operation Darra-e-Bolan to the media after the operation is completed. The battle is still ongoing," the statement added.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, ISPR Pakistan DG Lt Gen Sharif Chaudhry said that the Jaffar Express clearance operation, launched after the train's hijacking in Balochistan, was complete. He added that all rebels, 33 in all, at the site of the attack had been killed. (ANI)